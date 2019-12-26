Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI), Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)

The shares of Jumei International Holding Limited (NYSE:JMEI) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2016. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Jumei International Holding Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on November 02, 2015. Macquarie was of a view that JMEI is Outperform in its latest report on May 22, 2015. T.H. Capital thinks that JMEI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 21, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.65.

The shares of the company added by 8.81% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.93 while ending the day at $2.10. During the trading session, a total of 344536.0 shares were traded which represents a -93.66% decline from the average session volume which is 177910.0 shares. JMEI had ended its last session trading at $1.93. Jumei International Holding Limited currently has a market cap of $318.55 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 45.65, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.73, with a beta of 1.38. Jumei International Holding Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 JMEI 52-week low price stands at $1.65 while its 52-week high price is $2.80.

The Jumei International Holding Limited generated 103.35 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on November 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.1645 and traded between $0.1583 and $0.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YTEN’s 50-day SMA is 0.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.76. The stock has a high of $1.77 for the year while the low is $0.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 61937.93 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1161.76%, as 781,508 JMEI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.23% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.04% over the last six months.

Empery Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more YTEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $284,375 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Yield10 Bioscience Inc. shares by 1.79% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 469,618 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -8,558 shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. which are valued at $58,702. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.