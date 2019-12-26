Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

The shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on November 20, 2019. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on June 03, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on May 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Guggenheim was of a view that FPRX is Buy in its latest report on April 12, 2019. Leerink Partners thinks that FPRX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 13, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.45.

The shares of the company added by 5.15% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.36 while ending the day at $4.59. During the trading session, a total of 263046.0 shares were traded which represents a 42.29% incline from the average session volume which is 455840.0 shares. FPRX had ended its last session trading at $4.36. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.90 FPRX 52-week low price stands at $3.18 while its 52-week high price is $13.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. generated 48.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.74%. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Longbow published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) is now rated as Neutral. Wells Fargo also rated AXE as Upgrade on September 23, 2019, with its price target of $90 suggesting that AXE could down by -5.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $87.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.79% to reach $85.67/share. It started the day trading at $90.15 and traded between $89.12 and $90.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXE’s 50-day SMA is 82.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 65.88. The stock has a high of $90.34 for the year while the low is $50.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 750468.67 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.20%, as 598,874 FPRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.44% of Anixter International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.23, while the P/B ratio is 1.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 532.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 31.55% over the past 90 days while it gained 55.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AXE shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 193,109 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,431,753 shares of AXE, with a total valuation of $380,421,678. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AXE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $280,218,242 worth of shares.

Similarly, Chai Trust Co LLC increased its Anixter International Inc. shares by 94.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,977,731 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,449,432 shares of Anixter International Inc. which are valued at $255,608,429. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Anixter International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 27,141 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,334,986 shares and is now valued at $200,435,198. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Anixter International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.