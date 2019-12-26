Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS), Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

The shares of Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Antares Pharma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on June 23, 2017, to Buy the ATRS stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on April 21, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on May 28, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Piper Jaffray was of a view that ATRS is Overweight in its latest report on May 18, 2015. Ladenburg Thalmann thinks that ATRS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2013 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.63.

The shares of the company added by 1.46% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.76 while ending the day at $4.85. During the trading session, a total of 435118.0 shares were traded which represents a 73.63% incline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. ATRS had ended its last session trading at $4.78. Antares Pharma Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.91, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 ATRS 52-week low price stands at $2.53 while its 52-week high price is $5.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Antares Pharma Inc. generated 41.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -300.0%. Antares Pharma Inc. has the potential to record -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on December 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.44% to reach $5.02/share. It started the day trading at $4.59 and traded between $4.56 and $4.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABEV’s 50-day SMA is 4.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.55. The stock has a high of $5.31 for the year while the low is $3.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.63%, as 14.62M ATRS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.39% of Ambev S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.91, while the P/B ratio is 4.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 17.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. sold more ABEV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. selling -3,320,251 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 152,493,469 shares of ABEV, with a total valuation of $641,997,504. Harding Loevner LP meanwhile bought more ABEV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $608,788,279 worth of shares.

Similarly, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Ambev S.A. shares by 4.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 83,989,794 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,754,605 shares of Ambev S.A. which are valued at $353,597,033. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Ambev S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 9,313,905 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 74,346,319 shares and is now valued at $312,998,003.