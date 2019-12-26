NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.89% on 12/24/19. The shares fell to a low of $8.00 before closing at $8.36. Intraday shares traded counted 1.95 million, which was 0.67% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.96M. NG’s previous close was $7.97 while the outstanding shares total $333.77M. The firm has a beta of -0.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.11, with weekly volatility at 3.97% and ATR at 0.28. The NG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.42 and a $7.98 high.

Investors have identified the tech company NovaGold Resources Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.79 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 154.72 million million total, with 3.0 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, NovaGold Resources Inc. recorded a total of 7.22 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.07% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 11.13%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.10 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NG sounds very interesting.

In related news, Vice President & CFO, Ottewell David A. exercised an option 216,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 05. The exercised an option was performed at an average price of 4.58, for a total value of 992,092. As the exercised an option deal closes, the Vice President & CFO, Ottewell David A. now sold 78,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 565,213. Also, President and CEO, Lang Gregory A. exercised an option 277,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 02. The shares were exercised an option at an average price of 0.00 per share, with a total market value of 0. Following this completion of exercised an option, the Vice President & CFO, Ottewell David A. now holds 92,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 0. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 23.80%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on NovaGold Resources Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.25.