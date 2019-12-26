Mixed Analyst Attention: TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD), Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)

The shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TherapeuticsMD Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on October 17, 2019, to Buy the TXMD stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Noble Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on April 30, 2019. That day the Noble Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on June 15, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Morgan Stanley was of a view that TXMD is Equal-Weight in its latest report on September 08, 2017. Oppenheimer thinks that TXMD is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.32.

The shares of the company added by 2.94% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.38 while ending the day at $2.45. During the trading session, a total of 2.48 million shares were traded which represents a 33.74% incline from the average session volume which is 3.75 million shares. TXMD had ended its last session trading at $2.38. TXMD 52-week low price stands at $1.82 while its 52-week high price is $6.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TherapeuticsMD Inc. generated 155.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.77%. TherapeuticsMD Inc. has the potential to record -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on August 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Chardan Capital Markets also rated NVTA as Initiated on March 04, 2019, with its price target of $29 suggesting that NVTA could surge by 41.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.29% to reach $29.17/share. It started the day trading at $17.0799 and traded between $16.305 and $16.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NVTA’s 50-day SMA is 17.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.14. The stock has a high of $28.75 for the year while the low is $9.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.11%, as 17.55M TXMD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.20% of Invitae Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baker Bros. Advisors LP bought more NVTA shares, increasing its portfolio by 125.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baker Bros. Advisors LP purchasing 4,890,257 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,792,678 shares of NVTA, with a total valuation of $174,974,292. ARK Investment Management LLC meanwhile sold more NVTA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $156,039,800 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nikko Asset Management Americas, … increased its Invitae Corporation shares by 36.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,299,703 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,966,915 shares of Invitae Corporation which are valued at $145,264,090. In the same vein, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. increased its Invitae Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,905,746 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,223,586 shares and is now valued at $143,749,361. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Invitae Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.