Mixed Analyst Attention: Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL), Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

The shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2019. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sundial Growers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on September 27, 2019, to Overweight the SNDL stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 10, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $12. CIBC was of a view that SNDL is Neutral in its latest report on August 26, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that SNDL is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.43.

The shares of the company added by 0.84% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.33 while ending the day at $2.39. During the trading session, a total of 846084.0 shares were traded which represents a 0.3% incline from the average session volume which is 848640.0 shares. SNDL had ended its last session trading at $2.37. Sundial Growers Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 SNDL 52-week low price stands at $1.88 while its 52-week high price is $13.22.

The Sundial Growers Inc. generated 115.27 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on November 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) is now rated as Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.82% to reach $33.40/share. It started the day trading at $22.21 and traded between $21.70 and $22.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FIXX’s 50-day SMA is 15.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.34. The stock has a high of $31.80 for the year while the low is $11.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.87%, as 2.86M SNDL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.09% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 320.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.91% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.14% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Deerfield Management Company LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,760,368 shares of FIXX, with a total valuation of $92,165,888.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Homology Medicines Inc. shares by 48.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,904,643 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 947,459 shares of Homology Medicines Inc. which are valued at $46,474,288. In the same vein, RTW Investments LP increased its Homology Medicines Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 394,546 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,449,478 shares and is now valued at $39,191,648. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Homology Medicines Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.