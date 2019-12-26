Mixed Analyst Attention: Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ), Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

The shares of Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Square Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Macquarie advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Outperform the SQ stock while also putting a $105 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on October 15, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $81. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on October 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 77. Nomura was of a view that SQ is Reduce in its latest report on October 11, 2019. Berenberg thinks that SQ is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.71.

The shares of the company added by 1.85% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $62.37 while ending the day at $63.96. During the trading session, a total of 3.54 million shares were traded which represents a 51.66% incline from the average session volume which is 7.32 million shares. SQ had ended its last session trading at $62.80. Square Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 SQ 52-week low price stands at $49.82 while its 52-week high price is $83.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Square Inc. generated 639.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 77.78%. Square Inc. has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $100. Telsey Advisory Group also rated BBY as Reiterated on September 26, 2019, with its price target of $75 suggesting that BBY could down by -1.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $87.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.33% to reach $86.47/share. It started the day trading at $88.51 and traded between $87.4308 and $87.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BBY’s 50-day SMA is 77.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 71.58. The stock has a high of $89.50 for the year while the low is $47.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.63%, as 8.81M SQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.68% of Best Buy Co. Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.58, while the P/B ratio is 7.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.82%. Looking further, the stock has raised 30.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BBY shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 64,217 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,333,509 shares of BBY, with a total valuation of $2,204,174,166. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more BBY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,764,483,114 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Best Buy Co. Inc. shares by 0.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,500,599 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -107,272 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc. which are valued at $1,008,048,303. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Best Buy Co. Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 33,929 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,481,477 shares and is now valued at $925,866,305. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Best Buy Co. Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.