Mixed Analyst Attention: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)

The shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $173 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Johnson & Johnson, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Overweight the JNJ stock while also putting a $170 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2019. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $160. Bernstein was of a view that JNJ is Outperform in its latest report on October 11, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that JNJ is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 156.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.35% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $145.26 while ending the day at $145.93. During the trading session, a total of 4.24 million shares were traded which represents a 43.41% incline from the average session volume which is 7.49 million shares. JNJ had ended its last session trading at $146.44. Johnson & Johnson currently has a market cap of $384.55 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.68, with a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 JNJ 52-week low price stands at $121.00 while its 52-week high price is $147.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Johnson & Johnson generated 16.25 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.08%. Johnson & Johnson has the potential to record 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) is now rated as Hold. SunTrust also rated OLN as Downgrade on November 04, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that OLN could surge by 18.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.91% to reach $21.69/share. It started the day trading at $17.70 and traded between $17.51 and $17.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OLN’s 50-day SMA is 17.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.94. The stock has a high of $27.32 for the year while the low is $15.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.14%, as 5.25M JNJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.67% of Olin Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.51, while the P/B ratio is 1.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more OLN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -211,539 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,158,647 shares of OLN, with a total valuation of $405,739,495. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more OLN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $304,497,267 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Olin Corporation shares by 2.17% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,604,533 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -345,453 shares of Olin Corporation which are valued at $273,391,418. In the same vein, Adage Capital Management LP decreased its Olin Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 617,450 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,903,632 shares and is now valued at $155,991,633. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Olin Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.