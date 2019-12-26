Mixed Analyst Attention: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

The shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $150 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Eli Lilly and Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 17, 2019, to Buy the LLY stock while also putting a $133 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on May 28, 2019. Guggenheim was of a view that LLY is Neutral in its latest report on April 11, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that LLY is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 140.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $131.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.03% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $130.13 while ending the day at $131.11. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a 63.38% incline from the average session volume which is 3.32 million shares. LLY had ended its last session trading at $131.15. Eli Lilly and Company currently has a market cap of $124.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.39, with a beta of 0.18. Eli Lilly and Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 LLY 52-week low price stands at $101.36 while its 52-week high price is $137.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Eli Lilly and Company generated 1.56 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.14%. Eli Lilly and Company has the potential to record 5.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on November 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $90. Even though the stock has been trading at $64.67/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.57% to reach $97.75/share. It started the day trading at $65.48 and traded between $64.67 and $65.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ESTC's 50-day SMA is 71.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 81.83. The stock has a high of $104.10 for the year while the low is $60.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.64%, as 6.19M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.18% of Elastic N.V. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… bought more ESTC shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… purchasing 400,059 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,326,758 shares of ESTC, with a total valuation of $422,997,853. Future Fund Management Agency meanwhile sold more ESTC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $355,246,194 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 11.60% of Elastic N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.