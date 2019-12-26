Mixed Analyst Attention: CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX), Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT)

The shares of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 11, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas was of a view that CX is Neutral in its latest report on July 31, 2018. Longbow thinks that CX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.85. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.78% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.82 while ending the day at $3.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.17 million shares were traded which represents a 79.8% incline from the average session volume which is 5.77 million shares. CX had ended its last session trading at $3.87. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CX 52-week low price stands at $2.82 while its 52-week high price is $5.63.

The CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. generated 299.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 118.18%. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has the potential to record 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.58% to reach $27.80/share. It started the day trading at $26.36 and traded between $25.42 and $25.72 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $27.48 for the year while the low is $17.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.91%, as 4.74M CX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.85% of Dynatrace Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.43%.

AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile bought more DT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $128,207,477 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Dynatrace Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.