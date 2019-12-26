Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR), LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD)

The shares of Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quanta Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $47. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on February 26, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that PWR is Buy in its latest report on October 11, 2017. Citigroup thinks that PWR is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.22.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.58% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $41.015 while ending the day at $41.03. During the trading session, a total of 632863.0 shares were traded which represents a 53.81% incline from the average session volume which is 1.37 million shares. PWR had ended its last session trading at $41.27. Quanta Services Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.30, with a beta of 1.23. Quanta Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 PWR 52-week low price stands at $27.90 while its 52-week high price is $44.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quanta Services Inc. generated 80.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.04%. Quanta Services Inc. has the potential to record 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on July 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.4178 and traded between $0.37 and $0.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LKSD’s 50-day SMA is 0.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.11. The stock has a high of $9.71 for the year while the low is $0.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 41.82%, as 3.00M PWR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.53% of LSC Communications Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 576.12K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -89.37% over the last six months.

BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more LKSD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $905,717 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its LSC Communications Inc. shares by 0.39% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,832,351 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,170 shares of LSC Communications Inc. which are valued at $791,576. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its LSC Communications Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 685,151 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,815,958 shares and is now valued at $784,494. Following these latest developments, around 3.80% of LSC Communications Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.