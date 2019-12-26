Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI), Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

The shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on July 12, 2019. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Old Republic International Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Wunderlich in its report released on January 28, 2011, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Wunderlich was of a view that ORI is Buy in its latest report on April 23, 2010. Wunderlich thinks that ORI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 11, 2009 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.09% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $22.18 while ending the day at $22.25. During the trading session, a total of 757119.0 shares were traded which represents a 48.5% incline from the average session volume which is 1.47 million shares. ORI had ended its last session trading at $22.27. Old Republic International Corporation currently has a market cap of $6.72 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.99, with a beta of 0.75. ORI 52-week low price stands at $18.73 while its 52-week high price is $24.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.76%. Old Republic International Corporation has the potential to record 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Wells Fargo also rated SBGI as Initiated on September 24, 2019, with its price target of $48 suggesting that SBGI could surge by 31.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.94% to reach $48.20/share. It started the day trading at $33.43 and traded between $32.59 and $32.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBGI’s 50-day SMA is 36.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.20. The stock has a high of $66.57 for the year while the low is $25.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.61%, as 5.14M ORI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.78% of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.71, while the P/B ratio is 2.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 923.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SBGI shares, increasing its portfolio by 72.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 3,271,701 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,770,750 shares of SBGI, with a total valuation of $270,655,223. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SBGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $238,983,189 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares by 4.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,096,827 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -194,400 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. which are valued at $142,692,484. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 36,307 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,900,456 shares and is now valued at $101,022,882. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.