Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP), Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

The shares of MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $10 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MEI Pharma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on July 27, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on July 13, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Wedbush was of a view that MEIP is Neutral in its latest report on April 18, 2016. ROTH Capital thinks that MEIP is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 23, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.03.

The shares of the company added by 2.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.00 while ending the day at $2.04. During the trading session, a total of 499898.0 shares were traded which represents a -47.73% decline from the average session volume which is 338380.0 shares. MEIP had ended its last session trading at $2.00. MEI Pharma Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.80 MEIP 52-week low price stands at $1.44 while its 52-week high price is $3.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The MEI Pharma Inc. generated 5.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.76%. MEI Pharma Inc. has the potential to record -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on June 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.87% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.53 and traded between $2.3101 and $2.49 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $22.85 for the year while the low is $1.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1263051.38 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -42.19%, as 730,170 MEIP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.75% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 709.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.57% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,736,519 shares of CYCN, with a total valuation of $5,062,560. Camber Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more CYCN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,120,046 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares by 3.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,039,193 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -68,277 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $3,772,507. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.