Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH), Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

The shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on December 23, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $80 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Match Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on November 07, 2019, to Buy the MTCH stock while also putting a $88 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $89. The stock was given Buy rating by Nomura in its report released on October 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 88. Deutsche Bank was of a view that MTCH is Buy in its latest report on October 07, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that MTCH is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 95.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $83.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 114.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.37.

The shares of the company added by 0.95% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $80.21 while ending the day at $80.94. During the trading session, a total of 565727.0 shares were traded which represents a 75.3% incline from the average session volume which is 2.29 million shares. MTCH had ended its last session trading at $80.18. Match Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $21.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 45.63, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.72, with a beta of 0.15. Match Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 MTCH 52-week low price stands at $37.68 while its 52-week high price is $95.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Match Group Inc. generated 366.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.53%. Match Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) is now rated as Strong Buy. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated HCAT as Initiated on October 30, 2019, with its price target of $47 suggesting that HCAT could surge by 31.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.13% to reach $49.43/share. It started the day trading at $36.9678 and traded between $33.07 and $33.66 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $49.85 for the year while the low is $26.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.50%, as 2.10M MTCH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.75% of Health Catalyst Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 246.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.30%.

Sands Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more HCAT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,325,771 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Health Catalyst Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.