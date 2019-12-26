Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG), Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

The shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $33 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Harley-Davidson Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on October 09, 2019, to Neutral the HOG stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 24, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $34. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on April 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 41. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that HOG is Market Perform in its latest report on October 19, 2018. BMO Capital Markets thinks that HOG is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $38.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.68.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.08% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $37.65 while ending the day at $37.89. During the trading session, a total of 550906.0 shares were traded which represents a 69.39% incline from the average session volume which is 1.8 million shares. HOG had ended its last session trading at $37.92. Harley-Davidson Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.84 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.69, with a beta of 1.17. Harley-Davidson Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 HOG 52-week low price stands at $30.17 while its 52-week high price is $41.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.70 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Harley-Davidson Inc. generated 941.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 75.71%. Harley-Davidson Inc. has the potential to record 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on September 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. H.C. Wainwright also rated AGTC as Reiterated on September 27, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that AGTC could surge by 60.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 23.98% to reach $12.42/share. It started the day trading at $5.30 and traded between $3.96 and $4.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGTC’s 50-day SMA is 2.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.64. The stock has a high of $4.95 for the year while the low is $2.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 91717.13 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.73%, as 71,787 HOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.65% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 183.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 73.88%. Looking further, the stock has raised 28.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 30.29% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Privium Fund Management BV selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,886,923 shares of AGTC, with a total valuation of $5,170,169. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more AGTC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,879,904 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares by 1.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,035,146 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 19,129 shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation which are valued at $2,836,300. In the same vein, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 699,887 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 699,887 shares and is now valued at $1,917,690. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.