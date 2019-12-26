Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX), Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST)

The shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on July 01, 2019. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GSX Techedu Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $145.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 157.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.11.

The shares of the company added by 1.95% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $21.63 while ending the day at $21.98. During the trading session, a total of 459120.0 shares were traded which represents a 66.73% incline from the average session volume which is 1.38 million shares. GSX had ended its last session trading at $21.56. GSX Techedu Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 GSX 52-week low price stands at $8.53 while its 52-week high price is $21.64.

The GSX Techedu Inc. generated 4.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. GSX Techedu Inc. has the potential to record 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.59% to reach $33.00/share. It started the day trading at $30.24 and traded between $29.52 and $30.06 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $30.80 for the year while the low is $25.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 96.37%, as 24.32M GSX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 40.27% of Envista Holdings Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.43, while the P/B ratio is 1.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.01%.

Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn LLC meanwhile bought more NVST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $64,390,357 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 80.60% of Envista Holdings Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.