Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY), Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

The shares of Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $55 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Etsy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $64. The stock was given Buy rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on October 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 80. Nomura was of a view that ETSY is Buy in its latest report on October 04, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that ETSY is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $65.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.36.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.25% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $44.55 while ending the day at $44.67. During the trading session, a total of 616330.0 shares were traded which represents a 81.87% incline from the average session volume which is 3.4 million shares. ETSY had ended its last session trading at $44.78. Etsy Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.28 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 51.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.88, with a beta of 0.92. Etsy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.10 ETSY 52-week low price stands at $39.76 while its 52-week high price is $73.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Etsy Inc. generated 671.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -166.67%. Etsy Inc. has the potential to record 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) is now rated as Neutral. H.C. Wainwright also rated ZYME as Initiated on November 25, 2019, with its price target of $65 suggesting that ZYME could down by -80.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.07% to reach $24.88/share. It started the day trading at $45.31 and traded between $44.45 and $45.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZYME's 50-day SMA is 37.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.53. The stock has a high of $45.83 for the year while the low is $10.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 523663.36 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.38%, as 485,017 shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.45% of Zymeworks Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 345.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.74%. Looking further, the stock has raised 66.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 100.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more ZYME shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 100,156 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,787,695 shares of ZYME, with a total valuation of $121,515,625. Great Point Partners LLC meanwhile bought more ZYME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $107,525,371 worth of shares.

Similarly, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its Zymeworks Inc. shares by 0.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,388,890 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 20,000 shares of Zymeworks Inc. which are valued at $104,131,715. In the same vein, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its Zymeworks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 24,970 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,731,500 shares and is now valued at $75,476,085. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Zymeworks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.