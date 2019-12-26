Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE), Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

The shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on November 01, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Costamare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2017. Stifel was of a view that CMRE is Hold in its latest report on February 13, 2017. Citigroup thinks that CMRE is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 07, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 129.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.00.

The shares of the company added by 0.31% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.56 while ending the day at $9.61. During the trading session, a total of 473617.0 shares were traded which represents a 37.13% incline from the average session volume which is 753330.0 shares. CMRE had ended its last session trading at $9.58. Costamare Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CMRE 52-week low price stands at $4.20 while its 52-week high price is $9.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Costamare Inc. generated 162.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.85%. Costamare Inc. has the potential to record 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.85% to reach $22.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.40 and traded between $11.54 and $12.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SOLY’s 50-day SMA is 11.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.09. The stock has a high of $29.00 for the year while the low is $4.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.06%, as 1.19M CMRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.12% of Soliton Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 242.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.59%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SOLY shares, increasing its portfolio by 260.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 350,938 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 485,620 shares of SOLY, with a total valuation of $5,516,643. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SOLY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,691,080 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 62.50% of Soliton Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.