Is There A Value in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) And NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

The shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $50 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ViacomCBS Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Buy the VIAC stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $47.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.40% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $41.75 while ending the day at $42.02. During the trading session, a total of 2.83 million shares were traded which represents a 54.21% incline from the average session volume which is 6.17 million shares. VIAC had ended its last session trading at $42.19. ViacomCBS Inc. currently has a market cap of $25.71 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.51, with a beta of 1.23. ViacomCBS Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 VIAC 52-week low price stands at $35.02 while its 52-week high price is $53.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.95 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ViacomCBS Inc. generated 196.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -57.89%. ViacomCBS Inc. has the potential to record 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on August 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $218. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated NEE as Resumed on June 05, 2019, with its price target of $225 suggesting that NEE could surge by 1.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $238.78/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.72% to reach $244.20/share. It started the day trading at $240.51 and traded between $237.84 and $240.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEE’s 50-day SMA is 233.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 213.64. The stock has a high of $245.01 for the year while the low is $164.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.47%, as 6.36M VIAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.52% of NextEra Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.64, while the P/B ratio is 3.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.29%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.86% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NEE shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,271,217 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 43,776,742 shares of NEE, with a total valuation of $10,235,877,814. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more NEE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,194,189,219 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its NextEra Energy Inc. shares by 1.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 25,524,772 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 398,663 shares of NextEra Energy Inc. which are valued at $5,968,202,189. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its NextEra Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 946,944 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 25,377,651 shares and is now valued at $5,933,802,357. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of NextEra Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.