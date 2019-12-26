Is There A Value in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) And R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

The shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on August 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $16 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2018. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SGMO is Buy in its latest report on June 20, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that SGMO is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.23% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.66 while ending the day at $8.84. During the trading session, a total of 776357.0 shares were traded which represents a 49.59% incline from the average session volume which is 1.54 million shares. SGMO had ended its last session trading at $8.95. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.80 SGMO 52-week low price stands at $6.26 while its 52-week high price is $13.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. generated 116.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.0%. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Mkts published a research note on January 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Citigroup also rated RCM as Initiated on December 10, 2018, with its price target of $20 suggesting that RCM could surge by 12.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.69% to reach $14.50/share. It started the day trading at $12.715 and traded between $12.42 and $12.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RCM’s 50-day SMA is 11.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.37. The stock has a high of $13.19 for the year while the low is $7.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.44%, as 6.63M SGMO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.52% of R1 RCM Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.39%. Looking further, the stock has raised 29.18% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more RCM shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 238,110 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,553,304 shares of RCM, with a total valuation of $84,472,089. Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more RCM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $61,280,349 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its R1 RCM Inc. shares by 1.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,648,280 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 66,548 shares of R1 RCM Inc. which are valued at $59,916,329. In the same vein, SCW Capital Management LP increased its R1 RCM Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 142,848 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,272,626 shares and is now valued at $42,184,149. Following these latest developments, around 17.85% of R1 RCM Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.