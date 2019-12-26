Is There A Value in iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) And Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

The shares of iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 02, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of iQIYI Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that IQ is Underweight in its latest report on August 16, 2019. Jefferies thinks that IQ is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $142.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.61% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $21.08 while ending the day at $21.18. During the trading session, a total of 1.5 million shares were traded which represents a 75.7% incline from the average session volume which is 6.19 million shares. IQ had ended its last session trading at $21.31. iQIYI Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 IQ 52-week low price stands at $14.35 while its 52-week high price is $29.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The iQIYI Inc. generated 1.01 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.17%. iQIYI Inc. has the potential to record -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on November 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $10.50. Imperial Capital also rated REZI as Reiterated on October 24, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that REZI could down by -5.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.17% to reach $11.25/share. It started the day trading at $12.16 and traded between $11.85 and $11.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REZI’s 50-day SMA is 10.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.72. The stock has a high of $26.40 for the year while the low is $8.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.07%, as 7.43M IQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.97% of Resideo Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more REZI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -186,111 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,428,652 shares of REZI, with a total valuation of $111,772,217. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more REZI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $99,306,433 worth of shares.

Similarly, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its Resideo Technologies Inc. shares by 112.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,381,443 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,438,929 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc. which are valued at $81,970,513. In the same vein, Praesidium Investment Management … increased its Resideo Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,494,395 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,102,881 shares and is now valued at $59,686,176. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Resideo Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.