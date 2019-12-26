Is There A Value in Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) And Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

The shares of Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $7 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fitbit Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on February 22, 2019, to Neutral the FIT stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on October 12, 2018. Cascend Securities was of a view that FIT is Hold in its latest report on May 17, 2018. DA Davidson thinks that FIT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 130.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.31% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.42 while ending the day at $6.47. During the trading session, a total of 3.22 million shares were traded which represents a 78.74% incline from the average session volume which is 15.13 million shares. FIT had ended its last session trading at $6.49. Fitbit Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 FIT 52-week low price stands at $2.81 while its 52-week high price is $7.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Fitbit Inc. generated 287.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 141.18%. Fitbit Inc. has the potential to record -0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CLSA published a research note on August 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.85/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.69% to reach $45.46/share. It started the day trading at $39.45 and traded between $38.75 and $39.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SE’s 50-day SMA is 34.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.82. The stock has a high of $39.36 for the year while the low is $10.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 29.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.90%, as 30.22M FIT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 46.46% of Sea Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.95%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.71% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Tiger Global Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,598,500 shares of SE, with a total valuation of $503,688,440. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more SE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $455,515,327 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its Sea Limited shares by 178.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,957,037 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,657,037 shares of Sea Limited which are valued at $442,888,650. In the same vein, Charles-Lim Capital Ltd. increased its Sea Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,007,114 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,490,288 shares and is now valued at $388,560,268. Following these latest developments, around 1.87% of Sea Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.