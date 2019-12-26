Is There A Value in Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) And Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

The shares of Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on November 13, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $22 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exelixis Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on September 17, 2018. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Underweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on September 10, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Needham was of a view that EXEL is Buy in its latest report on May 11, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that EXEL is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 39.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.27% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $18.5337 while ending the day at $18.75. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a 60.85% incline from the average session volume which is 2.91 million shares. EXEL had ended its last session trading at $18.80. Exelixis Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.21, with a beta of 1.74. Exelixis Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.80 EXEL 52-week low price stands at $15.02 while its 52-week high price is $25.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Exelixis Inc. generated 242.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -19.35%. Exelixis Inc. has the potential to record 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.67% to reach $15.12/share. It started the day trading at $15.05 and traded between $14.95 and $15.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TWO’s 50-day SMA is 14.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.50. The stock has a high of $15.09 for the year while the low is $12.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.19%, as 5.76M EXEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.30% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.74%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.51% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TWO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 136,365 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,461,118 shares of TWO, with a total valuation of $384,744,656. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TWO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $237,687,983 worth of shares.

Similarly, Michigan Department of Treasury (… decreased its Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares by 6.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,131,542 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -750,600 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. which are valued at $161,852,621. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,236,381 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,982,400 shares and is now valued at $130,604,096. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.