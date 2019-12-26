Is There A Value in Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) And Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

The shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clovis Oncology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SVB Leerink advised investors in its research note published on September 24, 2019, to Mkt Perform the CLVS stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2019. Goldman was of a view that CLVS is Sell in its latest report on May 29, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that CLVS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 37.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 299.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.34% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $11.38 while ending the day at $11.70. During the trading session, a total of 2.37 million shares were traded which represents a 75.75% incline from the average session volume which is 9.78 million shares. CLVS had ended its last session trading at $11.74. CLVS 52-week low price stands at $2.93 while its 52-week high price is $32.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.89 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Clovis Oncology Inc. generated 201.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 0.53%. Clovis Oncology Inc. has the potential to record -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $115. Even though the stock has been trading at $108.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.18% to reach $125.32/share. It started the day trading at $108.95 and traded between $108.15 and $108.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DRI’s 50-day SMA is 113.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 118.14. The stock has a high of $128.41 for the year while the low is $95.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.44%, as 5.36M CLVS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.04% of Darden Restaurants Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.79, while the P/B ratio is 5.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DRI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -50,093 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,719,019 shares of DRI, with a total valuation of $1,743,320,610. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more DRI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,121,450,917 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Darden Restaurants Inc. shares by 13.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,243,882 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 868,116 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. which are valued at $857,965,384. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Darden Restaurants Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 32,745 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,852,155 shares and is now valued at $693,129,238. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Darden Restaurants Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.