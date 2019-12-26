Is There A Value in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) And 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

The shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aptose Biosciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on November 16, 2018, to Buy the APTO stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on October 23, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that APTO is Buy in its latest report on September 07, 2017. Rodman & Renshaw thinks that APTO is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 239.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.09% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.20 while ending the day at $5.33. During the trading session, a total of 826956.0 shares were traded which represents a 0.66% incline from the average session volume which is 832420.0 shares. APTO had ended its last session trading at $5.50. Aptose Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.80 APTO 52-week low price stands at $1.57 while its 52-week high price is $6.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Aptose Biosciences Inc. generated 20.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -41.67%. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on October 03, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14.20. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.93% to reach $17.12/share. It started the day trading at $6.72 and traded between $6.37 and $6.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNET’s 50-day SMA is 7.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.71. The stock has a high of $11.00 for the year while the low is $6.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 363898.9 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.73%, as 486,642 APTO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.52% of 21Vianet Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 217.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.27% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. (Invest… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,778,004 shares of VNET, with a total valuation of $72,967,087. FIL Investment Management (Hong K… meanwhile bought more VNET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $44,541,462 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its 21Vianet Group Inc. shares by 3.88% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,560,760 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -224,494 shares of 21Vianet Group Inc. which are valued at $37,646,345. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its 21Vianet Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 40,308 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,808,481 shares and is now valued at $19,013,416. Following these latest developments, around 1.72% of 21Vianet Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.