Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB), WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX)?

The shares of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Atlantic Equities in its latest research note that was published on November 15, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $92 price target. Atlantic Equities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wabtec Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on October 16, 2019, to Underperform the WAB stock while also putting a $64 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 16, 2019. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $90. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on September 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 73. Goldman was of a view that WAB is Buy in its latest report on August 08, 2019. Wellington Shields thinks that WAB is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $82.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.30% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $77.41 while ending the day at $77.63. During the trading session, a total of 432462.0 shares were traded which represents a 67.97% incline from the average session volume which is 1.35 million shares. WAB had ended its last session trading at $77.86. Wabtec Corporation currently has a market cap of $14.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 56.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.19, with a beta of 1.45. Wabtec Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 WAB 52-week low price stands at $61.00 while its 52-week high price is $81.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wabtec Corporation generated 587.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.83%. Wabtec Corporation has the potential to record 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Siebert Williams Shank also rated WPX as Reiterated on December 16, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that WPX could surge by 18.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.42/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.67% to reach $16.48/share. It started the day trading at $13.5875 and traded between $13.433 and $13.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WPX’s 50-day SMA is 10.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.26. The stock has a high of $15.32 for the year while the low is $8.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 39.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.84%, as 40.71M WAB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.73% of WPX Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.91, while the P/B ratio is 1.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.98M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.46%. Looking further, the stock has raised 27.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WPX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 114,339 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,850,722 shares of WPX, with a total valuation of $382,291,104. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WPX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $335,521,329 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its WPX Energy Inc. shares by 16.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 20,551,136 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,966,940 shares of WPX Energy Inc. which are valued at $202,223,178. In the same vein, Shapiro Capital Management LLC decreased its WPX Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 171,349 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,705,145 shares and is now valued at $144,698,627. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of WPX Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.