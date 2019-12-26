Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK), CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)?

The shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on June 11, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $27 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Luckin Coffee Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on June 11, 2019. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on June 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 151.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.04% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $34.25 while ending the day at $34.42. During the trading session, a total of 7.01 million shares were traded which represents a -17.34% decline from the average session volume which is 5.97 million shares. LK had ended its last session trading at $35.50. Luckin Coffee Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 LK 52-week low price stands at $13.71 while its 52-week high price is $36.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Luckin Coffee Inc. generated 634.55 million in revenue during the last quarter. Luckin Coffee Inc. has the potential to record -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on October 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) is now rated as Peer Perform. Deutsche Bank also rated CLGX as Downgrade on October 24, 2019, with its price target of $39 suggesting that CLGX could surge by 3.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.72% to reach $44.95/share. It started the day trading at $43.33 and traded between $42.71 and $43.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLGX’s 50-day SMA is 41.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.67. The stock has a high of $49.49 for the year while the low is $31.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.55%, as 1.97M LK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.37% of CoreLogic Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 70.39, while the P/B ratio is 3.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 611.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.79% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more CLGX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -9,311 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,237,628 shares of CLGX, with a total valuation of $589,864,928. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CLGX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $316,453,858 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its CoreLogic Inc. shares by 2.21% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,502,745 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -146,834 shares of CoreLogic Inc. which are valued at $269,408,725. In the same vein, Harris Associates LP decreased its CoreLogic Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 470,155 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,282,428 shares and is now valued at $177,420,992. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of CoreLogic Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.