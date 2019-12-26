Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)?

The shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $300 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intuit Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on August 23, 2019, to Buy the INTU stock while also putting a $303 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Exane BNP Paribas Markets when it published its report on March 29, 2019. That day the Exane BNP Paribas set price target on the stock to $200. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on March 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 264. Morgan Stanley was of a view that INTU is Equal-Weight in its latest report on February 04, 2019. Goldman thinks that INTU is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 212.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.73% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $264.29 while ending the day at $264.33. During the trading session, a total of 417130.0 shares were traded which represents a 69.77% incline from the average session volume which is 1.38 million shares. INTU had ended its last session trading at $266.28. Intuit Inc. currently has a market cap of $68.02 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 44.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.01, with a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 INTU 52-week low price stands at $182.61 while its 52-week high price is $295.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Intuit Inc. generated 1.63 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -775.0%. Intuit Inc. has the potential to record 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.48% to reach $4.85/share. It started the day trading at $4.13 and traded between $4.11 and $4.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAN’s 50-day SMA is 4.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.33. The stock has a high of $5.25 for the year while the low is $3.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.33%, as 10.49M INTU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.08% of Banco Santander S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.35, while the P/B ratio is 0.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.96%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fisher Asset Management LLC bought more SAN shares, increasing its portfolio by 30.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fisher Asset Management LLC purchasing 25,593,596 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 110,728,157 shares of SAN, with a total valuation of $428,517,968. Macquarie Investment Management B… meanwhile bought more SAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $79,848,371 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Banco Santander S.A. shares by 1,499,522.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,495,851 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 16,494,751 shares of Banco Santander S.A. which are valued at $63,838,943. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… increased its Banco Santander S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 353,542 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,461,856 shares and is now valued at $59,837,383. Following these latest developments, around 21.00% of Banco Santander S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.