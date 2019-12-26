Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS), Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)?

The shares of Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on July 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $17 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gritstone Oncology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on March 07, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on October 23, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. BTIG Research was of a view that GRTS is Buy in its latest report on October 23, 2018.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.98.

The shares of the company added by 5.45% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.48 while ending the day at $9.09. During the trading session, a total of 213508.0 shares were traded which represents a -45.1% decline from the average session volume which is 147150.0 shares. GRTS had ended its last session trading at $8.62. Gritstone Oncology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.80 GRTS 52-week low price stands at $7.00 while its 52-week high price is $19.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.77 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gritstone Oncology Inc. generated 116.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.78%. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has the potential to record -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on October 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. Deutsche Bank also rated FITB as Upgrade on October 25, 2019, with its price target of $31 suggesting that FITB could surge by 2.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.03% to reach $31.68/share. It started the day trading at $31.06 and traded between $30.86 and $30.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FITB’s 50-day SMA is 29.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.89. The stock has a high of $31.64 for the year while the low is $22.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.58%, as 10.10M GRTS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.56% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.08, while the P/B ratio is 1.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 11.93% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more FITB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -7,973,920 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 67,071,175 shares of FITB, with a total valuation of $2,024,878,773. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FITB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,855,186,157 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Fifth Third Bancorp shares by 0.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,884,277 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -21,364 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp which are valued at $1,053,156,323. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Fifth Third Bancorp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 868,663 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 34,631,863 shares and is now valued at $1,045,535,944. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Fifth Third Bancorp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.