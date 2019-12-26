Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF), Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)?

The shares of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on September 27, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $12 price target. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enerplus Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2018. CIBC was of a view that ERF is Sector Outperform in its latest report on October 18, 2017. CapitalOne thinks that ERF is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 11, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.15.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.71% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.99 while ending the day at $7.00. During the trading session, a total of 409337.0 shares were traded which represents a 68.51% incline from the average session volume which is 1.3 million shares. ERF had ended its last session trading at $7.05. Enerplus Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ERF 52-week low price stands at $5.50 while its 52-week high price is $9.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Enerplus Corporation generated 73.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -52.38%. Enerplus Corporation has the potential to record 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) is now rated as Neutral. Cowen also rated MPC as Reiterated on September 26, 2019, with its price target of $60 suggesting that MPC could surge by 24.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $60.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.51% to reach $80.88/share. It started the day trading at $61.00 and traded between $60.34 and $60.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MPC’s 50-day SMA is 63.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.90. The stock has a high of $69.65 for the year while the low is $43.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.83%, as 14.63M ERF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.56% of Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.09, while the P/B ratio is 1.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.39%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.36% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MPC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -194,398 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 53,105,841 shares of MPC, with a total valuation of $3,220,338,198. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more MPC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,941,826,875 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares by 0.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 30,506,762 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 286,944 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation which are valued at $1,849,930,048. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,… increased its Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,604,647 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,807,028 shares and is now valued at $776,618,178. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.