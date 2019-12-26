Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC), Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)?

The shares of China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on July 20, 2015. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of China XD Plastics Company Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on January 03, 2011. That day the Ladenburg Thalmann set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Buy rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on October 07, 2010, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Oppenheimer was of a view that CXDC is Perform in its latest report on October 05, 2010. Hudson Securities thinks that CXDC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 25, 2010 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.90.

The shares of the company added by 7.14% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.94 while ending the day at $2.06. During the trading session, a total of 269540.0 shares were traded which represents a -402.87% decline from the average session volume which is 53600.0 shares. CXDC had ended its last session trading at $1.93. China XD Plastics Company Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 CXDC 52-week low price stands at $1.45 while its 52-week high price is $3.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The China XD Plastics Company Limited generated 235.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.94%. China XD Plastics Company Limited has the potential to record 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on July 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $62. Even though the stock has been trading at $52.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.42% to reach $52.21/share. It started the day trading at $52.8813 and traded between $52.575 and $52.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AFL’s 50-day SMA is 53.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.30. The stock has a high of $57.18 for the year while the low is $41.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.88%, as 10.85M CXDC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.45% of Aflac Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.00, while the P/B ratio is 1.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.66%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AFL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -199,255 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 66,833,137 shares of AFL, with a total valuation of $3,665,129,233. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AFL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,217,918,030 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Aflac Incorporated shares by 3.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 38,685,526 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,196,550 shares of Aflac Incorporated which are valued at $2,121,514,246. In the same vein, Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC decreased its Aflac Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 143,416 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,347,383 shares and is now valued at $677,130,484. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Aflac Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.