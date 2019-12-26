Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA), Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)?

The shares of Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2017. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arcadia Biosciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on June 09, 2015, to Overweight the RKDA stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on June 09, 2015. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $15.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 253.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.20.

The shares of the company added by 9.34% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.845 while ending the day at $6.44. During the trading session, a total of 851974.0 shares were traded which represents a -64.34% decline from the average session volume which is 518410.0 shares. RKDA had ended its last session trading at $5.89. Arcadia Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.30 RKDA 52-week low price stands at $1.82 while its 52-week high price is $10.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.92 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Arcadia Biosciences Inc. generated 20.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 84.78%. Arcadia Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on October 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. JP Morgan also rated BTU as Downgrade on August 19, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that BTU could surge by 36.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.22% to reach $14.50/share. It started the day trading at $9.17 and traded between $8.91 and $9.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BTU’s 50-day SMA is 11.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.90. The stock has a high of $35.11 for the year while the low is $8.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.62%, as 7.18M RKDA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.00% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.41, while the P/B ratio is 0.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Elliott Management Corp. bought more BTU shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Elliott Management Corp. purchasing 750,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,916,201 shares of BTU, with a total valuation of $279,908,826. Contrarian Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more BTU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $79,184,249 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Peabody Energy Corporation shares by 1.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,211,812 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -105,073 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation which are valued at $69,810,340. In the same vein, Susquehanna Investment Group LLC decreased its Peabody Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 78,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,117,229 shares and is now valued at $59,214,777. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Peabody Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.