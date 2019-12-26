Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)?

The shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on October 25, 2017. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $3 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Uranium Energy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on June 09, 2015, to Buy the UEC stock while also putting a $4.20 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 14, 2013. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $1.25. The stock was given Buy rating by Dahlman Rose in its report released on June 05, 2012, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.25. MLV & Co was of a view that UEC is Buy in its latest report on February 24, 2012. Global Hunter Securities thinks that UEC is worth Accumulate rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 22, 2011 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.45.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.82.

The shares of the company added by 1.49% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.88 while ending the day at $0.90. During the trading session, a total of 443182.0 shares were traded which represents a 34.62% incline from the average session volume which is 677890.0 shares. UEC had ended its last session trading at $0.89. Uranium Energy Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.00 UEC 52-week low price stands at $0.82 while its 52-week high price is $1.58.

The Uranium Energy Corp. generated 13.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. Uranium Energy Corp. has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. BofA/Merrill also rated GME as Reiterated on August 20, 2019, with its price target of $2.50 suggesting that GME could down by -19.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.03% to reach $4.55/share. It started the day trading at $5.67 and traded between $5.44 and $5.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GME’s 50-day SMA is 5.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.30. The stock has a high of $16.90 for the year while the low is $3.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 67.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.54%, as 68.95M UEC shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.23%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more GME shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,645,824 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,375,408 shares of GME, with a total valuation of $84,800,087. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more GME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $82,223,872 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its GameStop Corp. shares by 4.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,595,039 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 373,381 shares of GameStop Corp. which are valued at $60,832,547. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its GameStop Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 710,588 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,508,332 shares and is now valued at $47,602,825. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of GameStop Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.