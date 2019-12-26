Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG), Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.25.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.30% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.39 while ending the day at $2.43. During the trading session, a total of 455606.0 shares were traded which represents a -40.75% decline from the average session volume which is 323710.0 shares. OSG had ended its last session trading at $2.65. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 OSG 52-week low price stands at $1.46 while its 52-week high price is $2.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. generated 49.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -44.74%. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has the potential to record -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.18/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.07% to reach $32.53/share. It started the day trading at $29.31 and traded between $29.06 and $29.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INVH’s 50-day SMA is 29.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.58. The stock has a high of $31.32 for the year while the low is $19.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.13%, as 8.79M OSG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.95% of Invitation Homes Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 130.36, while the P/B ratio is 1.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more INVH shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 10,250,329 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 71,750,504 shares of INVH, with a total valuation of $2,190,542,887. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile sold more INVH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,237,513,828 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Invitation Homes Inc. shares by 24.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 30,562,481 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,996,976 shares of Invitation Homes Inc. which are valued at $933,072,545. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Invitation Homes Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,216,941 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 23,808,797 shares and is now valued at $726,882,572. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Invitation Homes Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.