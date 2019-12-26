Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC), Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)?

The shares of NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NextCure Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Buy the NXTC stock while also putting a $61 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on July 09, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on June 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. Morgan Stanley was of a view that NXTC is Overweight in its latest report on June 03, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $72.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 352.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.64.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $60.80 while ending the day at $62.70. During the trading session, a total of 246635.0 shares were traded which represents a 54.21% incline from the average session volume which is 538670.0 shares. NXTC had ended its last session trading at $66.00. NextCure Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 15.00 NXTC 52-week low price stands at $13.86 while its 52-week high price is $109.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NextCure Inc. generated 11.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. NextCure Inc. has the potential to record -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Morgan Stanley also rated KIM as Upgrade on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that KIM could surge by 1.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.20% to reach $20.68/share. It started the day trading at $20.46 and traded between $20.30 and $20.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KIM’s 50-day SMA is 21.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.27. The stock has a high of $21.86 for the year while the low is $14.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.91%, as 18.71M NXTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.61% of Kimco Realty Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.18, while the P/B ratio is 1.74. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.20%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.34% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more KIM shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,157,863 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 69,330,605 shares of KIM, with a total valuation of $1,498,927,680. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more KIM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $715,204,907 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Kimco Realty Corporation shares by 2.95% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 27,501,199 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -837,109 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation which are valued at $594,575,922. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Kimco Realty Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.