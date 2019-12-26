Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK), Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)?

The shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on September 30, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mammoth Energy Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on June 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Imperial Capital was of a view that TUSK is Outperform in its latest report on May 03, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that TUSK is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.77.

The shares of the company added by 7.60% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.64 while ending the day at $1.84. During the trading session, a total of 355801.0 shares were traded which represents a 15.06% incline from the average session volume which is 418870.0 shares. TUSK had ended its last session trading at $1.71. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 TUSK 52-week low price stands at $1.22 while its 52-week high price is $24.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.61 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Mammoth Energy Services Inc. generated 9.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 347.54%. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has the potential to record -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on October 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $150.42/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.93% to reach $166.84/share. It started the day trading at $153.01 and traded between $150.02 and $151.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPOT’s 50-day SMA is 140.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 138.55. The stock has a high of $161.38 for the year while the low is $103.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.86%, as 5.97M TUSK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.90% of Spotify Technology S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 54.36, while the P/B ratio is 12.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.19%. Looking further, the stock has raised 28.42% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more SPOT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 35,621 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,130,947 shares of SPOT, with a total valuation of $2,727,116,495. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… meanwhile bought more SPOT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,703,339,216 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Spotify Technology S.A. shares by 11.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,211,163 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -530,407 shares of Spotify Technology S.A. which are valued at $600,301,286. In the same vein, Tiger Global Management LLC decreased its Spotify Technology S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 98,756 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,062,379 shares and is now valued at $579,092,126. Following these latest developments, around 43.54% of Spotify Technology S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.