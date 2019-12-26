Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN), Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)?

The shares of Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on August 12, 2019. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hudson Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2018, to Neutral the HDSN stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley & Co. Markets when it published its report on August 11, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Singular Research in its report released on December 23, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.75.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 169.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.06% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.7925 while ending the day at $0.82. During the trading session, a total of 305852.0 shares were traded which represents a 36.75% incline from the average session volume which is 483560.0 shares. HDSN had ended its last session trading at $0.85. Hudson Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 HDSN 52-week low price stands at $0.30 while its 52-week high price is $2.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Hudson Technologies Inc. generated 14.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -72.73%. Hudson Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Barclays also rated HBI as Initiated on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $16 suggesting that HBI could surge by 15.94% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.74/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.20% to reach $17.50/share. It started the day trading at $14.82 and traded between $14.60 and $14.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HBI’s 50-day SMA is 15.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.00. The stock has a high of $19.38 for the year while the low is $11.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 62.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.65%, as 64.30M HDSN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.53% of Hanesbrands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.29, while the P/B ratio is 4.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HBI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,388,585 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,131,617 shares of HBI, with a total valuation of $619,853,468. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more HBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $311,961,885 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Hanesbrands Inc. shares by 6.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,291,929 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,112,587 shares of Hanesbrands Inc. which are valued at $290,729,370. In the same vein, Diamond Hill Capital Management, … increased its Hanesbrands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,523,461 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,480,013 shares and is now valued at $233,283,796. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Hanesbrands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.