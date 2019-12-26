Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII), W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)?

The shares of Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on October 24, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $12 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Energy Recovery Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2017. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $20. JMP Securities was of a view that ERII is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on September 05, 2017. Iberia thinks that ERII is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 26, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 61.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.66.

The shares of the company added by 4.06% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.64 while ending the day at $9.99. During the trading session, a total of 276743.0 shares were traded which represents a -32.01% decline from the average session volume which is 209630.0 shares. ERII had ended its last session trading at $9.60. Energy Recovery Inc. currently has a market cap of $541.96 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 40.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.01, with a beta of 4.21. Energy Recovery Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.00 ERII 52-week low price stands at $6.17 while its 52-week high price is $12.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Energy Recovery Inc. generated 29.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 57.14%. Energy Recovery Inc. has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. ROTH Capital also rated WTI as Initiated on May 23, 2018, with its price target of $8.75 suggesting that WTI could surge by 26.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.82% to reach $7.60/share. It started the day trading at $5.66 and traded between $5.4973 and $5.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WTI’s 50-day SMA is 4.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.90. The stock has a high of $7.18 for the year while the low is $3.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.66%, as 11.25M ERII shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.52% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.26% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more WTI shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 1,808,261 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,732,638 shares of WTI, with a total valuation of $41,655,691. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,287,246 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its W&T Offshore Inc. shares by 2.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,376,043 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 162,204 shares of W&T Offshore Inc. which are valued at $27,289,464. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its W&T Offshore Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 14,888 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,887,784 shares and is now valued at $20,919,716. Following these latest developments, around 33.20% of W&T Offshore Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.