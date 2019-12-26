Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR), Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)?

The shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $120 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CyberArk Software Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on October 07, 2019, to Equal Weight the CYBR stock while also putting a $119 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on August 21, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $145. The stock was given Buy rating by Dougherty & Company in its report released on August 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 145. Berenberg was of a view that CYBR is Buy in its latest report on May 31, 2019. UBS thinks that CYBR is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 132.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $142.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.85.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.59% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $116.31 while ending the day at $117.38. During the trading session, a total of 430431.0 shares were traded which represents a 36.5% incline from the average session volume which is 677800.0 shares. CYBR had ended its last session trading at $118.08. CyberArk Software Ltd. currently has a market cap of $4.61 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 67.54, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.63, with a beta of 1.60. CyberArk Software Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 CYBR 52-week low price stands at $65.90 while its 52-week high price is $148.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. CyberArk Software Ltd. has the potential to record 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is now rated as Buy. BMO Capital Markets also rated V as Reiterated on October 25, 2019, with its price target of $239 suggesting that V could surge by 7.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $187.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.26% to reach $203.43/share. It started the day trading at $188.02 and traded between $186.91 and $187.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that V’s 50-day SMA is 180.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 172.50. The stock has a high of $188.41 for the year while the low is $121.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.30%, as 32.04M CYBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.69% of Visa Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.76, while the P/B ratio is 13.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.01% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more V shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,076,437 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 145,490,840 shares of V, with a total valuation of $26,844,514,888. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more V shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,025,873,810 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Visa Inc. shares by 0.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 85,640,207 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 775,946 shares of Visa Inc. which are valued at $15,801,474,594. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Visa Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,408,398 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 80,067,313 shares and is now valued at $14,773,219,922. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Visa Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.