Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE), Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)?

The shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BCE Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on July 08, 2019. Desjardins was of a view that BCE is Hold in its latest report on May 03, 2019. Citigroup thinks that BCE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $48.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.73.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.35% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $46.02 while ending the day at $46.14. During the trading session, a total of 405209.0 shares were traded which represents a 55.59% incline from the average session volume which is 912510.0 shares. BCE had ended its last session trading at $46.30. BCE Inc. currently has a market cap of $41.81 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.18, with a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 BCE 52-week low price stands at $38.85 while its 52-week high price is $49.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.69 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The BCE Inc. generated 731.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.9%. BCE Inc. has the potential to record 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on October 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. BofA/Merrill also rated GLW as Reiterated on September 17, 2019, with its price target of $36 suggesting that GLW could surge by 8.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.03% to reach $31.47/share. It started the day trading at $29.15 and traded between $28.70 and $28.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLW’s 50-day SMA is 29.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.60. The stock has a high of $35.34 for the year while the low is $26.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 26.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.69%, as 26.15M BCE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.47% of Corning Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.21, while the P/B ratio is 2.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GLW shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 365,268 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 61,989,535 shares of GLW, with a total valuation of $1,800,176,096. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GLW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,130,635,984 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Corning Incorporated shares by 0.86% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 37,933,120 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -329,464 shares of Corning Incorporated which are valued at $1,101,577,805. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Corning Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,390,188 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 21,987,537 shares and is now valued at $638,518,074. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Corning Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.