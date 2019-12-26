Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT), Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)?

The shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on October 08, 2019. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Adient plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on June 27, 2019. Buckingham Research was of a view that ADNT is Underperform in its latest report on April 22, 2019. Barclays thinks that ADNT is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.33% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $20.95 while ending the day at $21.08. During the trading session, a total of 448586.0 shares were traded which represents a 64.68% incline from the average session volume which is 1.27 million shares. ADNT had ended its last session trading at $21.15. Adient plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ADNT 52-week low price stands at $12.15 while its 52-week high price is $26.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.63 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Adient plc generated 924.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.79%. Adient plc has the potential to record 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Janney published a research note on April 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Maxim Group also rated AGRX as Initiated on November 29, 2018, with its price target of $3 suggesting that AGRX could surge by 40.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.61% to reach $4.40/share. It started the day trading at $2.73 and traded between $2.13 and $2.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGRX’s 50-day SMA is 1.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.44. The stock has a high of $2.97 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.42%, as 3.10M ADNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.71% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.54%. Looking further, the stock has raised 137.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 81.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC bought more AGRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC purchasing 1,193,175 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,919,925 shares of AGRX, with a total valuation of $25,031,843. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more AGRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,096,910 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares by 32.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,303,740 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 571,092 shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $4,837,854. In the same vein, Deerfield Management Company LP increased its Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,591,652 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,591,652 shares and is now valued at $3,342,469. Following these latest developments, around 0.96% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.