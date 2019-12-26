Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN), Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)?

The shares of 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on January 18, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 360 Finance Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.98.

The shares of the company added by 5.20% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.11 while ending the day at $9.51. During the trading session, a total of 619947.0 shares were traded which represents a -14.57% decline from the average session volume which is 541100.0 shares. QFIN had ended its last session trading at $9.04. 360 Finance Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 QFIN 52-week low price stands at $7.76 while its 52-week high price is $24.45.

The 360 Finance Inc. generated 458.0 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Consumer Edge Research published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) is now rated as Underweight. SunTrust also rated NWL as Upgrade on September 30, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that NWL could surge by 5.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.26% to reach $20.55/share. It started the day trading at $19.41 and traded between $19.20 and $19.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NWL’s 50-day SMA is 19.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.66. The stock has a high of $22.06 for the year while the low is $13.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.23%, as 24.12M QFIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.99% of Newell Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.48%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.60% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NWL shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,549,646 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 43,952,304 shares of NWL, with a total valuation of $844,763,283.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Newell Brands Inc. shares by 2.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 30,418,758 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 863,828 shares of Newell Brands Inc. which are valued at $584,648,529. In the same vein, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its Newell Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 157,916 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 25,170,831 shares and is now valued at $483,783,372. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Newell Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.