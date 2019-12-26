Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO)?

The shares of Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $118 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ross Stores Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2019, to Buy the ROST stock while also putting a $125 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $124. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on November 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 120. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that ROST is Market Perform in its latest report on October 11, 2019. Goldman thinks that ROST is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 91.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.09.

The shares of the company added by 0.81% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $114.275 while ending the day at $115.12. During the trading session, a total of 535707.0 shares were traded which represents a 69.9% incline from the average session volume which is 1.78 million shares. ROST had ended its last session trading at $114.20. Ross Stores Inc. currently has a market cap of $41.62 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.46, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.78, with a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 ROST 52-week low price stands at $75.91 while its 52-week high price is $117.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ross Stores Inc. generated 1.14 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.5%. Ross Stores Inc. has the potential to record 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $4.95 and traded between $4.1067 and $4.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TCCO’s 50-day SMA is 2.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.26. The stock has a high of $10.49 for the year while the low is $1.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1309.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18654.32%, as 245,494 ROST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.09% of Technical Communications Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.81, while the P/B ratio is 3.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 638.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 71.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more TCCO shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 1,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,393 shares of TCCO, with a total valuation of $67,410.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its Technical Communications Corporation shares by 258.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,616 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,606 shares of Technical Communications Corporation which are valued at $7,087. Following these latest developments, around 20.67% of Technical Communications Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.