Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)?

The shares of Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on August 09, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $22 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Precision BioSciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on July 16, 2019, to Buy the DTIL stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on April 22, 2019. Goldman was of a view that DTIL is Buy in its latest report on April 22, 2019. Barclays thinks that DTIL is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $23.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 133.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.08% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.42 while ending the day at $14.60. During the trading session, a total of 669582.0 shares were traded which represents a 33.7% incline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. DTIL had ended its last session trading at $14.91. Precision BioSciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.30 DTIL 52-week low price stands at $6.24 while its 52-week high price is $23.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Precision BioSciences Inc. generated 206.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. Precision BioSciences Inc. has the potential to record -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.51% to reach $21.71/share. It started the day trading at $19.65 and traded between $19.21 and $19.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LSCC’s 50-day SMA is 19.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.62. The stock has a high of $21.58 for the year while the low is $6.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.33%, as 6.79M DTIL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.96% of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 121.44, while the P/B ratio is 8.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.21% over the past 90 days while it gained 42.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LSCC shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 794,268 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,022,076 shares of LSCC, with a total valuation of $283,767,016. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more LSCC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $240,049,700 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares by 31.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,332,240 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,248,747 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation which are valued at $176,286,014. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 294,886 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,959,405 shares and is now valued at $150,353,160. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.