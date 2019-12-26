Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)?

The shares of Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on December 06, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $135 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Okta Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on November 18, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $120. Piper Jaffray was of a view that OKTA is Overweight in its latest report on November 08, 2019. Citigroup thinks that OKTA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 150.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $140.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 128.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.36.

The shares of the company added by 0.79% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $117.48 while ending the day at $119.02. During the trading session, a total of 608685.0 shares were traded which represents a 72.58% incline from the average session volume which is 2.22 million shares. OKTA had ended its last session trading at $118.09. Okta Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 OKTA 52-week low price stands at $52.05 while its 52-week high price is $141.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Okta Inc. generated 1.04 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.14%. Okta Inc. has the potential to record -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on September 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $46. Mizuho also rated OGE as Initiated on June 17, 2019, with its price target of $43.50 suggesting that OGE could down by -3.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $43.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.14% to reach $42.33/share. It started the day trading at $44.015 and traded between $43.66 and $43.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OGE’s 50-day SMA is 42.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.93. The stock has a high of $45.77 for the year while the low is $37.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.14%, as 5.19M OKTA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.63% of OGE Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.45, while the P/B ratio is 2.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.86% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more OGE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 262,280 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,304,854 shares of OGE, with a total valuation of $1,022,262,159. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more OGE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $867,486,743 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its OGE Energy Corp. shares by 2.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,165,813 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -164,001 shares of OGE Energy Corp. which are valued at $301,394,095. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its OGE Energy Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 52,107 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,698,002 shares and is now valued at $197,597,964. Following these latest developments, around 0.25% of OGE Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.