Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI), Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)?

The shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $31 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NiSource Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Peer Perform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Argus in its report released on July 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. BofA/Merrill was of a view that NI is Neutral in its latest report on April 22, 2019. Goldman thinks that NI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $30.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.07% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $27.29 while ending the day at $27.43. During the trading session, a total of 711834.0 shares were traded which represents a 80.71% incline from the average session volume which is 3.69 million shares. NI had ended its last session trading at $27.45. NiSource Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.32, with a beta of 0.18. NiSource Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.91, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 NI 52-week low price stands at $24.36 while its 52-week high price is $30.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NiSource Inc. generated 37.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. NiSource Inc. has the potential to record 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $12.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.40% to reach $12.50/share. It started the day trading at $12.56 and traded between $12.47 and $12.52 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $12.75 for the year while the low is $9.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 403723.89 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.62%, as 491,009 NI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.22% of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 431.72, while the P/B ratio is 1.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.90%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.92% over the past 90 days while it gained 21.67% over the last six months.

Farallon Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more BRMK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $80,068,681 worth of shares.

Similarly, Glazer Capital LLC increased its Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares by 141.27% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,850,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,668,754 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. which are valued at $31,806,000. In the same vein, BMO Asset Management Corp. increased its Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 112,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,647,500 shares and is now valued at $29,546,100. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.