Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF)?

The shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on October 04, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $22 price target. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Matador Resources Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Williams Capital Group advised investors in its research note published on September 18, 2019, to Buy the MTDR stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on July 23, 2019. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on June 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. MKM Partners was of a view that MTDR is Buy in its latest report on May 28, 2019. MKM Partners thinks that MTDR is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.68% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $17.52 while ending the day at $17.60. During the trading session, a total of 594363.0 shares were traded which represents a 77.74% incline from the average session volume which is 2.67 million shares. MTDR had ended its last session trading at $17.72. Matador Resources Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MTDR 52-week low price stands at $12.16 while its 52-week high price is $22.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Matador Resources Company generated 40.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -15.62%. Matador Resources Company has the potential to record 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on September 07, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.28% to reach $2.23/share. It started the day trading at $4.03 and traded between $3.72 and $3.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MCF’s 50-day SMA is 2.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.36. The stock has a high of $4.79 for the year while the low is $0.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.05%, as 3.27M MTDR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.13% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 469.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.68%. Looking further, the stock has raised 75.93% over the past 90 days while it gained 114.69% over the last six months.

Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more MCF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,659,419 worth of shares.

Similarly, Luther King Capital Management Co… increased its Contango Oil & Gas Company shares by 1.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,568,794 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 81,900 shares of Contango Oil & Gas Company which are valued at $15,077,020. In the same vein, DWS Investment Management America… increased its Contango Oil & Gas Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,720,789 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,355,612 shares and is now valued at $14,373,520. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Contango Oil & Gas Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.