Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on KB Home (NYSE:KBH), China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)?

The shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Seaport Global Securities in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. Seaport Global Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of KB Home, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on September 25, 2019, to Outperform the KBH stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Seaport Global Securities Markets when it published its report on August 23, 2019. That day the Seaport Global Securities set price target on the stock to $37. Evercore ISI was of a view that KBH is Outperform in its latest report on July 17, 2019. BTIG Research thinks that KBH is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $37.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.47.

The shares of the company added by 1.73% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $33.40 while ending the day at $34.02. During the trading session, a total of 561377.0 shares were traded which represents a 68.81% incline from the average session volume which is 1.8 million shares. KBH had ended its last session trading at $33.44. KB Home currently has a market cap of $2.9 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.40, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.76, with a beta of 1.22. KBH 52-week low price stands at $18.24 while its 52-week high price is $37.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The KB Home generated 183.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -31.51%. KB Home has the potential to record 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw published a research note on June 17, 2011 where it informed investors and clients that China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Rodman & Renshaw also rated JRJC as Upgrade on March 17, 2010, with its price target of $13 suggesting that JRJC could surge by 89.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.00% to reach $8.30/share. It started the day trading at $1.00 and traded between $0.86 and $0.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JRJC’s 50-day SMA is 0.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.89. The stock has a high of $2.23 for the year while the low is $0.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 73660.09 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.51%, as 55,606 KBH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.31% of China Finance Online Co. Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 51.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.90%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC bought more JRJC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchasing 12,562 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 704,104 shares of JRJC, with a total valuation of $429,503. Bank of America, NA (Private Bank… meanwhile bought more JRJC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,587 worth of shares.

Similarly, G1 Execution Services LLC increased its China Finance Online Co. Limited shares by 85.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,425 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 10,333 shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited which are valued at $13,679. In the same vein, Renta 4 Gestora SGIIC SA increased its China Finance Online Co. Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 12 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,979 shares and is now valued at $5,477. Following these latest developments, around 11.50% of China Finance Online Co. Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.