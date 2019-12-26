Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX), Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)?

The shares of Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on August 09, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Himax Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on July 12, 2019, to Neutral the HIMX stock while also putting a $3.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on May 30, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by Lake Street in its report released on January 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. ROTH Capital was of a view that HIMX is Neutral in its latest report on November 20, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that HIMX is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.68.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.75% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.57 while ending the day at $2.65. During the trading session, a total of 502701.0 shares were traded which represents a 41.47% incline from the average session volume which is 858920.0 shares. HIMX had ended its last session trading at $2.67. Himax Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.59, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HIMX 52-week low price stands at $1.70 while its 52-week high price is $4.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Himax Technologies Inc. generated 280.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 225.0%. Himax Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on January 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated BLPH as Initiated on April 17, 2017, with its price target of $4.50 suggesting that BLPH could surge by 85.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.26% to reach $2.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.37 and traded between $0.34 and $0.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BLPH’s 50-day SMA is 0.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.57. The stock has a high of $1.22 for the year while the low is $0.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 551552.98 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.54%, as 438,264 HIMX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.28% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 429.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.41% over the last six months.

This move now sees The New Mountain Vantage Advisers LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,138,486 shares of BLPH, with a total valuation of $6,494,410.

Similarly, VHCP Management LLC decreased its Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,566,605 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $2,817,074. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 123,265 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,557,803 shares and is now valued at $668,297. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.