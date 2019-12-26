Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM)?

The shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hess Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Underperform rating from Scotia Howard Weil Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on September 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 70. Barclays was of a view that HES is Overweight in its latest report on August 19, 2019. MKM Partners thinks that HES is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $71.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.60.

The shares of the company added by 0.52% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $66.635 while ending the day at $67.24. During the trading session, a total of 490320.0 shares were traded which represents a 80.39% incline from the average session volume which is 2.5 million shares. HES had ended its last session trading at $66.89. Hess Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.76, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 HES 52-week low price stands at $35.59 while its 52-week high price is $74.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hess Corporation generated 1.86 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.13%. Hess Corporation has the potential to record -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Janney published a research note on November 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) is now rated as Neutral. UBS also rated FLDM as Upgrade on October 18, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that FLDM could surge by 56.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.59% to reach $8.30/share. It started the day trading at $3.60 and traded between $3.38 and $3.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLDM’s 50-day SMA is 3.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.48. The stock has a high of $14.90 for the year while the low is $2.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 12/13/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 35.78%, as 1.80M HES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.93% of Fluidigm Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 931.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more FLDM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -86,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,493,143 shares of FLDM, with a total valuation of $16,362,720. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… meanwhile bought more FLDM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,617,793 worth of shares.

Similarly, Levin Easterly Partners LLC decreased its Fluidigm Corporation shares by 36.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,018,204 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,876,999 shares of Fluidigm Corporation which are valued at $12,645,874. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Fluidigm Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 654,452 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,256,767 shares and is now valued at $10,727,053. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Fluidigm Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.